Huddersfield Town fought back to earn a point against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium today.

The Terriers went 1-0 down through a Jonas Lossl own goal after Solly March's tame effort, but Steve Mounie equalised for Town to earn the West Yorkshire side a share of the spoils on the south coast.

Brighton went down to 10 men for the final few minutes as Davy Propper was dismissed for a challenge on Jonathan Hogg, but the Terriers could not break down the stubborn Seagulls defence.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from today's clash.

Key moment

Shane Duffy rolling a back pass straight to the feet of Steve Mounie, who punished Brighton and lifted the Terriers by converting.

Moan of the match

Town once again failed to break down a 10-man opposition and steal the three points.

Talking point

Was Davy Propper’s challenge on Jonathan Hogg worthy of a straight red - and how long will the midfielder be out for?

Man of the match

Steve Mounie : Led the line well against two physical centre backs and took his goal calmly.

Referee watch

Anthony Taylor (Manchester): Had a tough day at the office with the Brighton fans constantly in his ear.

Tweet of the match

Atmosphere

Both sets of fans were in fine voice throughout.

Verdict

A sloppy start for Town, but the Terriers showed character to fight back and earn a point. Town are still in need of one or two crucial wins, though.