Huddersfield Town claimed what could prove a vital point in the race for Premier league survival at Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

The Terriers fought back from a goal behind to share the spoils at the Amex Stadium after an unfortunate Jonas Lossl own goal had handed the home side the advantage.

But Steve Mounie coolly converted a quick-fire equaliser to pull the Terriers back on to level terms - and David Wagner's side could have won it after the hosts went down to 10 men.

Netherlands international Davy Propper received a straight red card for a challenge on Jonathan Hogg, but the Terriers couldn't make their superior numbers count despite piling on the pressure in the final minutes.

There were 30,501 fans at the stadium to watch the entertaining draw yesterday, with 1,843 Town supporters making the long journey to watch their side on the south coast.

