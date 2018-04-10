The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brighton and Hove Albion have appealed against the red card handed to Davy Propper during the clash with Huddersfield Town last weekend.

The Netherlands international was dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor after a heavy challenge on Town skipper Jonathan Hogg at the Amex Stadium, with the Terriers' midfielder having to be substituted shortly after the incident.

Immediately after the match both Propper and Seagulls boss Chris Hughton claimed the red card was harsh, but Town head coach David Wagner disagreed , suggesting is was "too dangerous" a tackle to escape punishment.

Sky Sports pundits Charlie Nicholas and Dermot Gallagher sided with the Town boss, along with Match of the Day's Frank Lampard.

But Brighton are contesting the decision, which - if upheld - will rule Propper out of the south coast side's clashes with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

Clubs can have bans extended should an appeal be deemed "frivolous", but Propper's is unlikely to be stretched should the appeal be rejected.