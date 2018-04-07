Huddersfield Town travel up to the South Coast this afternoon to face fellow Premier League relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.
It's the second of two league encounters on the road and comes after last weekend's disappointing 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
That result saw David Wagner's men move closer to the drop zone, down to 16th position after West Ham United's emphatic 3-0 win over Southampton.
But pressure could be alleviated with a win over the Seagulls with Town having a near full-strength side to choose from other than long-term absentees Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele.
For the hosts, Leonardo Ulloa could return but Dale Stephens remains a doubt and Anthony Knockaert is unavailable as he completes a three-match ban.
Brighton & Hove Albion Team
And for our hosts Brighton this afternoon...
Huddersfield Town Team
Without further ado, here is David Wagner’s starting XI for today’s encounter...
Speaking of goals...
Boss David Wagner insists his side are focused on scoring their way to safety - starting this afternoon.
As It Stands
Here’s how the table looks ahead of today’s round of games...
Aaron Mooy
Just been chatting to BBC’s Matt Glennon about the Aussie Wizard and we both feel he’s been off his game recently.
I’ve put it down to the intensity of non-stop football for club and country for the past two years - when I put it to Mooy this week this is what he said...
Opposition View
Brighton boss Chris Hughton was left frustrated by his side’s defeat at home to 10-man Leicester last weekend....He’s urging the Seagulls to get back on track today.
Certainly an intriguing clash awaits - a win for Brighton would probably see them safe but a defeat would pull them right back in it with a tough run-in. So it’ll probably be a draw then!
