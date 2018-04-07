Huddersfield Town travel up to the South Coast this afternoon to face fellow Premier League relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

It's the second of two league encounters on the road and comes after last weekend's disappointing 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

That result saw David Wagner's men move closer to the drop zone, down to 16th position after West Ham United's emphatic 3-0 win over Southampton.

But pressure could be alleviated with a win over the Seagulls with Town having a near full-strength side to choose from other than long-term absentees Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele.

For the hosts, Leonardo Ulloa could return but Dale Stephens remains a doubt and Anthony Knockaert is unavailable as he completes a three-match ban.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.