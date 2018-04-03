Anthony Taylor has been appointed referee for Huddersfield Town's crucial Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.
The Greater Manchester-based official will take charge of his seventh competitive Town match at the Amex Stadium, and will be assisted by Adam Nunn and Peter Kirkup - with Lee Probert acting as fourth official.
Altrincham fan Taylor has previously taken charge of one of Town's Premier League matches - the 1-1 draw against Stoke City - as well as three League One outings and two FA Cup clashes - and the pre-season friendly against Udinese.
Those matches include last season's FA Cup encounter with Manchester City in which David Wagner's Town held out for a 0-0 draw against Pep Guardiola's superstars.
In six previous games officiated by Taylor, Town have lost just once - a League One match against Sheffield Wednesday in 2012, which the Owls won 2-0.
Taylor is yet to produce a red card in a match involving the Terriers, but has dished out 29 in his 188 matches in the top flight - along with 646 bookings.