By Ben Hall

Huddersfield Town travel to the Amex Stadium this weekend to take on fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Town are looking for their first win since the victory over West Bromwich Albion in February and can go level on points with the Seagulls with a win on the south coast.

Brighton on the other hand are looking to break a run of three consecutive 2-0 defeats which have heightened relegation fears for Chris Hughton's men.

If you're heading to the crucial clash this weekend, take a look at our handy away day guide to the Amex Stadium.

What is the address?

The American Express Community Stadium,

Village Way,

Falmer,

East Sussex,

BN1 9BL.

Getting there by rail

Unfortunately, if you are travelling down to the fixture on Saturday there are no trains from London to Brighton - but there is if you travel down on the Friday. This is due to engineering works near Three Bridges.

However, if you travel down to Brighton by road and you are in the city centre, there are free trains to the ground which is included in fans' match tickets.

These trains to Falmer depart Brighton at :12, :22, :42 and :52 before 1pm, then every 5 minutes after 1pm.

Getting there by road

Town fans would be best taking the M1 towards London, leaving at junction 5A to take the M25 anti-clockwise.

Leave the M25 at junction 7 to join the M23. Follow the M23 and A23 before joining the A27 near the ground.

The journey should take around five hours.

Where is there to drink?

There are not many pubs located around the stadium, with the closest bars - situated in Falmer - for home fans only.

Town fans' best option is to take advantage of the subsidised travel between the stadium and Brighton town centre or drink at the ground, with the away concourse serving beer from 2 hours before kick off.

Where is there to park?

There is no parking available for away fans at the ground.

There is a park and ride service which is included in the cost of your match ticket, or you can park at Lewes railway station for £6.35 (full day) - with the train tickets included in your match ticket.

How much does a pie, a pint and a programme cost?

A pie will cost you £4.10 and a pint will set you back £4.30. An official programme costs £3.50.

What happened the last time Town travelled to Brighton?

Town lost 1-0 in a tight affair last season in the SkyBet Championship. Anthony Knockaert scored the winner on the day after a Danny Ward mishap.

Town have beaten Brighton twice since then, but both wins came at the John Smith's Stadium.