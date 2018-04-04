The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town travel to the south coast this weekend to take on fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion in a crucial clash at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Town head into the match on a poor run of form, with the Terriers winless in four outings and failing to score in their last six hours and 42 minutes of Premier League football.

David Wagner's men have picked up just one point in their last four matches, with damaging defeats to fellow relegation candidates Newcastle United and Crystal Palace following a goalless draw with Swansea City.

Brighton were flying last month following a shock victory over a below-par Arsenal, but have also let their form slip in recent weeks.

The Seagulls have suffered three consecutive 2-0 defeats - one coming against Manchester United in the FA Cup - and may now be looking over their shoulders despite racking up 34 points so far this season.

A win would take Town level on points with Chris Hughton's men and could take the Terriers six points clear of the relegation zone - should other results go their way.

Who would you pick to ensure Town can ease their relegation fears at the Amex Stadium this weekend?

