Huddersfield Town take on Bury FC at Gigg Lane this evening in what is the Terriers' opening match of the 2018/19 pre-season.
David Wagner 's men will make the short journey to Greater Manchester tonight to face the Shakers for the second pre-season in a row, having beaten them at this time last year.
Town will use the match to get some match minutes into their players legs, but the clash will also give both the fans and the management a first real look at Town's new signings in a matchday environment.
Juninho Bacuna and Ben Hamer could pull on a Town kit for the first time today, while Terence Kongolo could make his first, non-competitive appearance since making his loan move from AS Monaco permanent earlier in the summer.
Town will be without Aaron Mooy , Jonas Lossl , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Ramadan Sobhi however, as all have had their holidays extended due to their respective 2018 World Cup campaigns.
Stick with us here for all the updates and reaction as we see Town out on the grass for the first time this pre-season.
FULL TIME
Bury 0-4 Town.
Corner
90: Surely the last move for Bury.
Header
88: Big header from Stankovic above his man to clear for Town.
Counter
83: Bury get high up the field, but Town look to counter.
Rajiv van La Parra is dispossessed however, allowing Omotayo to test Coleman, who stands up well.
Town bossing it
81: Bury can’t get on the ball at the minute.
GOAL
It’s 17-year-old Matty Daly who scores for Town!
SUBS
Nyaupembe and Whelan enter for the hosts.
Offside
75: Depoitre is flagged offside.
Keeper's
71: van La Parra’s rabona is caught by the keeper.
SUB
On comes Nicky Adams for the hosts.
SUB
On comes ex-Town man Joe Skarz for Bury.
Corner
65: Good ball by Van La Parra is put behind for a corner.
Town pressure
64: Town are really pushing back Bury now.
Looks like damage limitation for the hosts.
Cleared
61: Cleared for a Town throw by the hosts.
Corner
60: Town corner.
SUBS
Four changes for the hosts.
Town throw
59: Building the pressure down the right.
GOAL
57: Town keep up the pressure and Sabiri eventually makes them pay by burying a header thanks to Lowe’s lovely cross from the left.
Offside
55: Big chance for the hosts!
Moore skips free but his shot is blocked, allowing Dai to steal in in the area.
The youngster is flagged offside, though.
WIDE
55: Bury clear the ball, but it gets sent back in towards Sabiri.
The midfielder opens up his body and tries to curl one into the top corner, but it flashes wide.
Corner
54: Sabiri finds Depoitre with a lovely pass, but the ball is put out for a corner.
Keeper's
52: Quaner breaks free down the right, but his clipped cross is safely into the keeper’s hands.
Cleared
50: Well defended by the League Two side.
Corner
49: Great ball from Sabiri to pick out Smith on the right, but his cross is blocked.
GOAAAL
48: Great finish on the volley from Rajiv van La Parra!
Cross
47: Lowe gets beyond his man and delivers a cross, but it’s beyond everyone in the box.
Goal kick
46: Hefele looks for SMith down the right, but it drifts out of play.
SECOND HALF
We’re back under way at Bury!
New XI
Eleven subs for Town at half time!
First-half ratings
Solid performances all round for Town so far.