Huddersfield Town take on Bury FC at Gigg Lane this evening in what is the Terriers' opening match of the 2018/19 pre-season.

David Wagner 's men will make the short journey to Greater Manchester tonight to face the Shakers for the second pre-season in a row, having beaten them at this time last year.

Town will use the match to get some match minutes into their players legs, but the clash will also give both the fans and the management a first real look at Town's new signings in a matchday environment.

Juninho Bacuna and Ben Hamer could pull on a Town kit for the first time today, while Terence Kongolo could make his first, non-competitive appearance since making his loan move from AS Monaco permanent earlier in the summer.

Town will be without Aaron Mooy , Jonas Lossl , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Ramadan Sobhi however, as all have had their holidays extended due to their respective 2018 World Cup campaigns.

Stick with us here for all the updates and reaction as we see Town out on the grass for the first time this pre-season.