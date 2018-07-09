The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town kick off their 2018/19 pre-season tomorrow with a trip to Gigg Lane to take on Bury FC.

The Terriers travel to Greater Manchester for the second pre-season in a row this summer, having faced the Shakers away from home last year.

The clash is open for Town fans to attend and the same fixture last year drew more than 3,300 supporters to the 133-year-old stadium.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Who's playing?

Bury FC vs Huddersfield Town - Pre-season friendly.

When and where?

Kick off is at 7.45pm, Tuesday, July 10 at Gigg Lane.

Are there any tickets left?

There are tickets left for Town's first pre-season clash and you can purchase them online here or on the gate at Gigg Lane.

Adult tickets cost £15, while Over 65, Under 16 and disabled supporter (including free assistant admission) tickets are all priced at £10.

Can I watch the highlights?

Yes, you can.

The club will be uploading the highlights to HTTV and YouTube after the clash. You can visit their YouTube channel here.

Weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, it will be a bright, warm evening in Bury tomorrow night.

Temperatures of 19 degrees celsius are predicted, with less than a five per cent chance of rain forecast.

Any team news?

Town will have nearly a full complement of players to choose from, with the likes of Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams now back from injury.

David Wagner could call upon new Terriers Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna at Gigg Lane, while Terence Kongolo could make a first appearance as a permanent Town player.

Ramadan Sobhi is not available for the clash as he, Aaron Mooy, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl have all be given more time to recover after their respective 2018 World Cup campaigns.

In terms of Bury's squad, they have a number of former Town players to call upon.

Joe Murphy and Harry Bunn both joined Bury from the Terriers last season, while Joe Skarz, Neil Danns and Jermain Beckford have all represented Town.

Tell me about Bury

Town played the Shakers in last year's pre-season, claiming a 3-1 win over Lee Clark's side.

Former Town loanee Beckford scored the opener before goals from Steve Mounie, Tom Ince and Kachunga settled the tie in favour of the then-newly promoted outfit.

The teams have met in competitive clashes 62 times, with Town claiming 32 wins compared to 15 draws and 15 defeats.

One of those draws came in September 1991, when Town came back from 4-0 down to rescue a point away from home against Bury.

Iwan Roberts and Phil Starbuck both scored a brace on the day earn the Terriers the dramatic point.

Bury were relegated from League One last season and are gearing up for a first campaign in League Two since 2014/15.

The Shakers' pre-season was kicked off last Friday with a 6-0 loss to Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Any match odds?

No odds have been released for the pre-season clash between Bury and Town.

You can however bet on Town's 2018/19 campaign, with the Terriers 6/5 on SkyBet to go down and 4/6 to remain in the top flight.

Town are at 1500/1 to clinch a fourth top-tier title.