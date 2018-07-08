Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face their first test of the summer on Tuesday as they travel to Bury FC for their opening pre-season match.

Town take on The Shakers at Gigg Lane on Tuesday night, with kick off at 7.45pm in Greater Manchester.

The fixture will give head coach David Wagner a first look at his new players in a match scenario, while also allowing the boss to assess the fitness of both the old and new Terriers.

The match will likely feature a number of changes for both sides in order for the teams to give as many players as possible time in the legs.

Town will be without World Cup stars Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Ramadan Sobhi, all of whom have been given more time to recover after their campaigns with their respective nations.

New signings Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna could pull on a Town shirt for the first time in front of the fans however, with former loanee Terence Kongolo also in contention as it stands.

