On this day in 1958, British European Airways Flight 609 crashed whilst attempting to take off from Munich-Riem Airport in West Germany.

On board was Sit Matt Busby's Manchester United side - nicknamed the 'Busby Babes' - along with supporters and journalists.

The United side was returning from a European Cup quarter final against Red Star Belgrade in Yugoslavia - which they had won - with the plane having to stop in Munich to refuel ahead of the final leg of their journey.

On takeoff, the plane hit a layer of snow and ice at the end of the runway, causing the pilot to lose control and the plane to crash through a fence and into house.

Of the 44 people on board, 23 were killed, including eight players, three United staff members, eight journalists, two crew members and two other passengers.

The 60th anniversary of the disaster was commemorated at Old Trafford at the weekend, with Man United and Huddersfield Town fans, players and staff observing an impeccable minute's silence ahead of the match.