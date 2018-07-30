Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While David Wagner’s senior Huddersfield Town squad continue preparations for the Premier League season in their training camp in Austria, the club’s age-group sides are also busy.

Mark Hudson’s Under 19s are travelling around Europe playing a number of different fixtures , while the Under 17s are preparing closer to home.

Both teams have matches tomorrow (Tuesday, July 31).

The Under 19s are in the Czech Republic to take on FC Victoria Plzen, while the Under 17s are just down the M62 at Pontefract Collieries.

The Under 19s twice came from behind in their last outing, drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich, and they will be looking to build on that performance when they turn out at the Usti Academy (Jatecni Street, Usti and Labem).

The Under 17s are testing themselves against a Collieries side from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier East.

The game is at the Harratts Nissan Stadium (Beechnut Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QA) with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Admission prices are £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and free for Under 16s.