Huddersfield Town will come face to face with a host of star names at Manchester City, but there is one chance-creator they would do well to try and stop.

That man is 27-year-old summer signing Riyad Mahrez , the Algerian international who was a teammate of Town keeper Ben Hamer’s at Leicester City.

Mahrez was signed by Pep Guardiola in the summer transfer window for £60m and started both the Community Shield win over Chelsea and opening Premier League success against Arsenal.

Now, as Town visit the Etihad Stadium for what is City’s first home game of the league campaign on Sunday (1.30), Mahrez will be bidding to turn on the style on his first appearance in front of the City fans.

So far Mahrez has made 129 Premier League starts in 140 appearances at top level.

Those matches have yielded 39 goals and 27 assists, but he has created a massive 222 chances in those 140 matches.

And one of those goals came against Town, in fact on the last occasion he faced them – New Year’s Day this year.

Leicester won 3-0 at the King Power and Mahrez opened the scoring, before Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton got in on the act.

Mahrez failed to score in the 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s earlier last season , when a Jamie Vardy penalty wiped out Laurent Depoitre’s strike.

On both occasions, Hamer was on the Leicester bench.

The only previous time Mahrez faced Town was way back in April 2014, when Leicester won 2-0 at the John Smith’s in the Championship and their goals came from ex-Town man Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Wes Morgan.