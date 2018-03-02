Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are learning to deal with the pressure of picking up Premier League points – and it’s putting a smile on the face of head coach David Wagner.

The boss takes his buoyant squad to Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur looking for a third successive top-flight victory.

Town lifted their fans with a vibrant 4-1 victory over Bournemouth at the John Smith’s and followed that up last weekend with a potentially pivotal 2-1 win against relegation rivals West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Few are backing them to topple Mauricio Pochettino’s fourth-placed side, who are joint third top scorers in the division, but Wagner is undaunted.

Asked if the win at West Brom was the biggest away win of the season, Wagner replied: “No, I think the other ones were big for us as well.

“I think I was right, it wasn’t a six-pointer because we got only three points for this win.

“What was important about this win – and maybe more important than the other wins – is that we were able to perform.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“And to win that game under the circumstances was important because we all know we have a very inexperienced group of players, we are probably one of the youngest teams in the Premier League as well.

“And so to improve and to learn and to adapt, then these types of games are very, very important if you are able to play them successfully.

“This is why I think, for the improvement of the group and of our team this win (at West Brom) was so important to really be ‘on it’ when it counts, away from home in difficult circumstances and against an opponent who said it was a final.

“It was a final for us as well, so if you are able to play in finals and be successful in finals this helps you for the future in your career as a player or a manager and as a football team and a club as well,

“This is why it was so important to get this result and this performance in such a game where the pressure was on - this is why it was a very, very important game for us, but not the best win away so far.”