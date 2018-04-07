Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After just one point gained, and no goals scored, against the trio of Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, the pressure is on Huddersfield Town for a result against Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday.

The Terriers have been toothless in the final third during March but have bounced back from similar sequences already this term and look a big price to cause something of an upset at The Amex.

BetVictor make David Wagner’s side the 21/5 underdogs to leave the South Coast with all three points at the weekend, the hosts 17/20 favourites and the draw 5/2.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

After starting the season as one of the leading candidates for relegation Brighton have done brilliantly in their maiden Premier League campaign, with Chris Hughton’s side now safe bar improbable calculations.

Town however, are now the 11/10 joint third-favourites for the drop alongside Southampton and need points from this and their forthcoming home games with Everton and Watford before the daunting finishing stretch of Manchester City/Chelsea/Arsenal.

I think Town could stun Brighton much in the same manner they did in the reverse fixture last year when racing into a three-goal lead in front of a buoyant home crowd at the John Smith's.

An early goal will be crucial and if Town are to win they need to come out all guns blazing – they look too big at 17/2 with BetVictor in the double-result market.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A repeat of last year’s 3-1 scoreline is 50/1 however, a much more likely scenario is Town’s defence helping them to grind out a result and I much prefer Town to beat Brighton to nil at 13/2.

The Terriers are 11/10 with BetVictor to avoid defeat at The Amex and there’s even better value in the correct score market, with 11/1 and 28/1 on offer for Town to win by the respective 1-0 and 2-0 margins, which wouldn’t half help those Town fans on the return leg of the mammoth 506-mile round trip!

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.