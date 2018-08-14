The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will find out who they face in the second round of the Carabao Cup later this week.

The draw will take place on Thursday, with 50 teams competing in the second stage of the competition.

Manchester City won the tournament last year, claiming their first piece of silverware of the season before scooping the Premier League come May.

Here are all the details ahead of the cup draw later this week.

When is the second round draw?

The Carabao Cup second round draw will take place this Thursday (August 16).

The draw will be made ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's first-round clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Coverage of the clash starts from 7pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Coverage of the match begins at 7pm on Sky Sports Football and 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Although the draw will take place during the build up, no specific time has been set in the 45 minute preview programme.

David Prutton will present the draw, with Mick McCarthy and Chris Waddle drawing the teams.

What are the ball numbers?

The ball numbers will be revealed on Wednesday, August 15.

Who can Huddersfield Town draw?

The winners from the first round advance to the second and are joined by 15 more teams.

Stoke City and Swansea City enter the draw at this stage after finishing 18th and 19th in the Premier League last season.

The 13 top-flight sides not involved with Europe also enter into the pot.

The draw is not seeded, but will remain split between the northern and southern regions.

When will Huddersfield Town play their tie?

All second round fixtures will be held on the week commencing Monday, August 27.