Huddersfield Town will find out their Carabao Cup second round fate tomorrow as the teams are drawn live on Sky Sports.

The draw starts from 7pm on Sky Sports Football ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's first-round clash with Sunderland, with 50 teams in the hat for the second round.

At this stage, the 13 Premier League teams not involved in European competitions this year enter the tournament, with Stoke City and Swansea City also joining the 35 teams to have advanced from the first round.

The 25 second-round matches will be played on the week commencing Monday, August 27.

Although the structure of the competition has not changed too much, there have however been changes to the rules this summer - all of which will affect the Terriers .

Firstly, matches will no longer go to extra time, with any draws being settled via a penalty shootout after 90 minutes.

The two-legged semi-finals will not be decided by away goals should they end in a stalemate, but will also go straight to penalties after the second leg's 90 minutes is up.

Extra time will only be used should the final end in a draw.

In terms of penalties, the traditional ABAB format will be used, rather than the ABBA pattern trialled in all Football league competitions last season.

Yellow cards picked up in the Carabao Cup will now only be relevant in that competition, meaning bookings handed out in the League Cup will not go towards a player's total.

Therefore a player must pick up five bookings in the Premier League only before the December 31 cut off in order to be handed a one-match ban.

Another change to the Carabao Cup this year regards VAR.

Last year the system was used in the semi-finals and final, whereas this term it will be used in all rounds played at Premier League stadia.

Finally, seedings for this year's competition have been removed, meaning sides from all divisions are able to draw each other.

The opening two rounds however will be split into northern and southern groupings, meaning Town will face another northern side in the second round.