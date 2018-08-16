Huddersfield Town discover who they will take on in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.
The Terriers advance to the second stage of the competition due to their Premier League status, with 12 other top-flight sides also entering the pot at this phase.
The Premier League's European competitors enter the draw for the third round, while 37 lower league sides remain in the competition, having started in the first round.
Town can draw any other team in the northern pot in tonight's draw, with the competition not seeded this season.
That could mean a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City for the Terriers, but David Wagner 's men could equally draw Macclesfield Town - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.
Stick with us here for all the build up, live draw and reaction as Town find out their first cup opponents of the season.
Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town
It’s a cold, Tuesday night in Stoke for Town.
Walsall vs Macclesfield Town
West Bromwich Albion vs Mansfield Town
Blackburn Rovers vs Lincoln City
Everton vs Rotherham United
Middlesbrough vs Rochdale
Hull City vs Derby County
Burton Albion vs Aston Villa
Doncaster Rovers vs Blackpool
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves
Leeds United vs Preston North End
Leicester vs Fleetwood
Reading vs Watford
Bournemouth vs MK Dons
Newport County vs Oxford United
Swansea vs Crystal Palace
Brentford vs Cheltenham Town
Millwall vs Plymouth
Cardiff vs Norwich
Wycombe vs Forest Green
Fulham vs Exeter City
Wimbledon vs West Ham
QPR vs Bristol Rovers
Brighton vs Southampton
There have been some rule changes to the competition this year.