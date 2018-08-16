Huddersfield Town discover who they will take on in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Terriers advance to the second stage of the competition due to their Premier League status, with 12 other top-flight sides also entering the pot at this phase.

The Premier League's European competitors enter the draw for the third round, while 37 lower league sides remain in the competition, having started in the first round.

Town can draw any other team in the northern pot in tonight's draw, with the competition not seeded this season.

That could mean a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City for the Terriers, but David Wagner 's men could equally draw Macclesfield Town - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

Stick with us here for all the build up, live draw and reaction as Town find out their first cup opponents of the season.