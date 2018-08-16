Video Loading

Huddersfield Town discover who they will take on in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Terriers advance to the second stage of the competition due to their Premier League status, with 12 other top-flight sides also entering the pot at this phase.

The Premier League's European competitors enter the draw for the third round, while 37 lower league sides remain in the competition, having started in the first round.

Town can draw any other team in the northern pot in tonight's draw, with the competition not seeded this season.

That could mean a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City for the Terriers, but David Wagner 's men could equally draw Macclesfield Town - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

Stick with us here for all the build up, live draw and reaction as Town find out their first cup opponents of the season.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town

It’s a cold, Tuesday night in Stoke for Town.

Walsall vs Macclesfield Town

West Bromwich Albion vs Mansfield Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Lincoln City

Everton vs Rotherham United

Middlesbrough vs Rochdale

Hull City vs Derby County

Burton Albion vs Aston Villa

Doncaster Rovers vs Blackpool

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Hef’s new club

Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves

Leeds United vs Preston North End

All Championship clash

Leicester vs Fleetwood

KEY EVENT

North section

Here we go...

South section done

That’s all the southern teams.

Here come the northerners...

Reading vs Watford

Bournemouth vs MK Dons

Newport County vs Oxford United

Swansea vs Crystal Palace

Good game.

Brentford vs Cheltenham Town

Millwall vs Plymouth

Big trip

Cardiff vs Norwich

Decent tie

Wycombe vs Forest Green

First time Forest Green have been this far.

Fulham vs Exeter City

Premier lEague Fuham host Exeter.

Wimbledon vs West Ham

London derby

QPR vs Bristol Rovers

Second draw out

Brighton vs Southampton

Big one to start.

South section

It’s the south section first.

Here we go!

The draw is about to start.

David Prutton is joined by Mick McCarthy and Chris Waddle for the draw.

Rule changes

There have been some rule changes to the competition this year.

Here’s the full breakdown.