Cardiff City midfielder Harry Arter does not believe the weekend clash with Huddersfield Town is a must-win match for the Terriers.

Town have suffered two defeats in their opening matches against Chelsea and Manchester City and pundits have already questioned whether the Terriers have to beat Neil Warnock's side on Saturday in order to keep up with their relegation rivals in the top flight.

Warnock himself believes Town will see the game as a must-win, but midfielder Arter disagrees with the boss.

When asked about the Terriers and their start to the Premier League season, Arter told WalesOnline: "You have to try and take positives from what you can.

"They’re a bit worried about the goals they’ve conceded but I’m sure Man City will score a lot against loads of teams in the league.

"I don’t think three games in there are any ‘must-win’ games, but on paper it’s a side people expect to be down there along with us.

"These games are important even if it’s the third game or the 35th game.

"Fingers crossed we can put in a positive performance."

On Town's strengths, the former AFC Bournemouth midfielder added: "I played against them last year and they were very well drilled.

"We’re going to focus on their weaknesses and try to exploit them.

"They deserve a lot of credit and the manager does too.

"They’re a tough team to play against but it’s something we’re ready for and looking forward to it."