Huddersfield Town will hope not to be a part of some Premier League history when Cardiff City visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

That’s because Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge could become the first goalkeeper to save three penalties in consecutive Premier League games.

Cardiff have already had to call upon the shot stopper twice this season after conceding two spot-kicks in their opening two games.

The 28-year-old has, however, risen to the challenge on both occasions after denying AFC Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and Newcastle United’s Kenedy from 12 yards.

And Inside Wales Sport report that Etheridge could make Premier League history if he makes another penalty save from 12 yards against the Terriers.

Neil Warnock’s men travel to the John Smith’s looking for their first league win of the campaign, after losing to Bournemouth and drawing with Newcastle.

Etheridge, who made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth, having made his breakthrough at Walsall before signing in Wales, has already made history once this season after becoming the first Filipino to feature in the Premier League.

Warnock signed Queens Park Rangers’ former Town keeper Alex Smithies to challenge for the No1 jersey, but Etheridge has managed to retain the shirt for the opening two games.

Smithies, meanwhile, is sure of a warm reception from Town fans after his 247 matches for the club and his promotion-winning heroics in the play-off final of 2012 at Wembley.