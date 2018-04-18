Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town academy product Cedwyn Scott has been impressing up in Scotland at Dundee FC.

Scott, who learnt his trade as a striker in Town’s academy, has recently signed a new contract at the club and the future is looking bright for the young forward.

He left Town by mutual consent back in January, and has since gone on to play a vital role in his new club’s development side.

So far he has scored nine goals in nine games for the Scottish club’s Under 20s, winning all nine fixtures with the young Dee’s battling hard at the top of their respective division.

Scott has impressed so much he was given a squad number a few weeks ago when Dundee played Celtic and also acquired a place on the bench in front of 50,000 fans at Ibrox when the Dee played Rangers earlier this month.

On his journey from Canalside to Ibrox, Scott said: "It was a proud moment when I was given a squad number and travelled with the first team to Celtic in the midweek game.

“Then just a few days later I was on the bench at Ibrox and warming up in front of 50,000 Glasgow Rangers fans, it was an unreal experience. I'm having a brilliant time so far here."

On his time in West Yorkshire, where the Newcastle-born frontman scored 21 goals in 26 games for the Under 18s, Scott said: "I had such an enjoyable time at Huddersfield Town from aged 15 to 19. The club gave me my first professional contract at the most exciting time in its recent history.

"It was tough being injured at the start of this season and then sitting on the Under 23s bench for much of the time.

“I made some great friends in West Yorkshire, and still keep in touch with the lads, and Liz Ashmore who looked after me in her home in Golcar."

On his development in Scotland, Dundee’s academy manager Jimmy Boyle said: "Cedwyn has hit the ground running at Dundee.

“The physicality and strength of Cedwyn suits the Scottish game and already he is in contention for the First team with a place on the bench against Rangers at Ibrox. Cedwyn has a bright future in the game."

Meanwhile first team manager Neil McCann has also been impressed with the young Geordie, and insists he is delighted that he has signed a new deal at the club.

He told The Courier: “We had young Cedwyn Scott on the bench at Ibrox as well and I’m delighted he’s extended [his deal] with us, so the future is bright for Dundee."