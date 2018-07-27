Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a chance to see some of Huddersfield Town’s exciting young prospects in action at AFC Emley tonight.

Town’s Academy are fielding a team made up basically of Under 17s , and they will be taking on Joe Howson’s Northern Counties East League Division One squad.

It’s a showpiece pre-season game for Emley, who have hosted a Town XI at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground for many years.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm and admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and Under 13s are free with a paying adult.

Emley are fresh from a entertaining 0-0 friendly draw against Northern Counties East League Premier Division rivals Penistone Church.

Emley, of course, are preparing for the NCEL Division One campaign which kicks off with an away trip to Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday, August 4.

After the Town fixture, Emley have one final warm-up with a home pre-season friendly against Pontefract Collieries on Thursday, August 2 (7.30).