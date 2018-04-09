Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday pundit Charlie Nicholas believes Huddersfield Town need to be more positive in their final five Premier League fixtures following the 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.

The ex-Celtic and Arsenal forward agreed with Anthony Taylor's dismissal of midfielder Davy Propper in the clash, but was disappointed that the Terriers didn't make use of their numerical advantage and put Chris Hughton's side to the sword.

And the Scot went on to suggest the "vulnerable" Town will struggle to collect points if they aren't more positive in future clashes.

On Soccer Saturday, the former Scotland international said: "The red card in the second half for Davy Propper - he's rash in the challenge.

"It's a 50/50 pass - or hospital pass - and he puts his own player in trouble.

"Propper comes right in - and by that time it was getting quite feisty - but as he comes in he leaves his studs up so he's meaning to leave the studs in there.

"He does that, the referee decides it's a straight red and after that I was so disappointed Huddersfield didn't go for it.

"They kept [Steve] Mounie up front - [Laurent] Depoitre, you could have played the two of them today.

"Why not when you have a man advantage? Go for it.

"I don't see them getting a lot of points. I'm looking at their fixtures that are left and they're going to have to graft and be more positive when they go about this.

"If Southampton or Stoke City get a win, they look like the ones who are most vulnerable for me and I think they missed a trick on Saturday."