The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has predicted Huddersfield Town to get thrashed by Premier League Champions Manchester City this weekend.

The Terriers travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday looking to spoil City's party as the Sky Blues are set to receive the famous trophy after the final whistle.

But the ex-Arsenal and Celtic forward believes it will be business as usual for Pep Guardiola's juggernaut, predicting a 5-0 victory over the Terriers.

Nicholas also claims that Town do not know how to handle a relegation battle due to head coach David Wagner's lack of experience in such situations.

"I've watched Huddersfield in two out of their last four games and they're a nervous wreck," wrote Nicholas in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"They don't know how to handle this situation as David Wagner only knows success.

"Sometimes the game can go flat when you get the trophy but this Manchester City side are in the entertainment business and I think they'll wipe the floor with another team."