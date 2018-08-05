Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have six exciting new transfers, an attractive new kit and one of the most talented managers in the Premier League.

It is safe to say fans of the Terriers are excited for the beginning of the new 2018/19 Premier League season - and with good reason.

Fans of the club who are also subscribers to TalkTalk have extra reasons to celebrate after the broadband and TV provider says it has launched the cheapest way to watch Sky Sports in the UK.

TalkTalk has launched a new nine-month Sky Sports package for just £15 month for football fans who are already members.

It means Huddersfield Town fans will be able to watch the trip to Manchester City on Sunday 19 August and any future games chosen by Sky Sports for live broadcasts.

The deal is available here until 16 August for customers who sign up for Faster Fibre broadband and includes access to all eight Sky Sport channels including coverage of 120 Premier League matches during the season.

TalkTalk says the deal saves up to £588 on competitor prices and they have promised there will be no mid-contract price hikes on broadband.

In total TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband is £24.50 permonth for 24 months, with the Sky Sports Boost at £15/month the total package is £39.50 per month for the first nine months.

However, there is a catch. The cost rises to £58.50 per month for the remaining 15 months. A one-off £30 set up fee also applies.

TalkTalk says this compares to £86.99 for Sky for a similar package, £79.75 for Virgin Media and £82.49 for BT.

Sky Sports has already launched a new deal on its streaming service in time for the Premier League season to compete with the TalkTalk offer.

Sky has dropped the price of a nine-month Premier League season pass to £179 for a short time only, dropping the price from over £300.

The deal allows access to all Sky Sports matches during the season.