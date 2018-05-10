Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured a second season in the Premier League by clinching a heroic 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last night.

Laurent Depoitre capitalised on a kind bounce following a long ball by Aaron Mooy to fire home the opener in the 50th minute before a clearance struck Marcos Alonso's head and went into the net for a bizarre equaliser.

But despite their goal coming under constant attack in the closing stages, David Wagner's side stood resolute.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the Stamford Bridge encounter...

The Daily Mail

The wrong team did a lap of honour at the end. What a night this was, for Huddersfield. What a performance. What a season this has been.

As Chelsea's players gathered in the centre of the pitch to show their truncated appreciation to the minority that remained, Huddersfield were still losing their minds in the corner.

David Wagner was being given the bumps by a crowd of celebrating players, the fans were mimicking noisy salutes imported from Germany, it was riotous, joyful, everything Chelsea have not been this year.

And while in the streets around Stamford Bridge, all the talk may have been of Antonio Conte's team selection, the visitors could not have given a monkeys. They. Are. Staying. Up. They-are-staying-up.

Leaving aside that just remaining for a second season is unexpected glory, to do so with a final straight of matches against this season's champions, last season's champions - both away - and Arsenal is quite stunning.

Having got a point at Manchester City on Sunday, nobody expected a second lightning strike - but here it was, brave and tireless, not a drop of energy unspent.

The Guardian

Huddersfield Town’s sojourn back in the top flight was supposed to be fleeting, a one-season dalliance with the elite, but David Wagner and his side are not done with life at this level just yet.

A point squeezed despite incessant Chelsea pressure will prolong their stay into a second year, effectively at Swansea’s expense.

The joyous visiting players swiftly persuaded the management to cancel the team’s flight home in favour of a coach journey back to West Yorkshire. Beery celebrations were no doubt maintained up the M1 through the small hours.

Theirs has been a staggering achievement, one perhaps lost amid the plaudits strewn over sides overseen by Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche, or others steered to safety by Roy Hodgson, Chris Hughton or Rafael Benítez. Wagner deserves similar accolades.

The Independent

A feeling money can’t buy, all the more so because of the money Huddersfield shouldn’t be able to compete with.

Despite that, despite a late home onslaught at Stamford Bridge, David Wagner’s tenaciously defiant team got the 1-1 draw and point they need to definitively stay in the world’s wealthiest league, almost certainly denying Chelsea a place in the Champions League.

It is a sensational achievement by the German manager maybe, according to the economics, one of the Premier League’s finest – that only makes Antonio Conte’s errors here look worse.

This might well have been Conte’s last home game for Chelsea. Sunday, however, will not be Huddersfield’s last game in the Premier League.

The competition has just seen a feat deserving of real respect.

The Mirror

It was supposed to be the night that Chelsea defied the odds, not Huddersfield.

It was supposed to be a guaranteed three points for Antonio Conte in his bid to put the squeeze on Spurs and Liverpool.

Nobody told the Terriers. Nobody even factored David Wagner’s heroes into their calculations, even though they have ripped up scripts on several occasions this season.

However, this latest refusal to play the game turned out to be their best yet.

The Telegraph

They were meant to be the whipping boys. The club the money men would brush aside. But Huddersfield Town upset the odds to complete their remarkable Premier League survival mission with a draw against last season’s champions Chelsea.

David Wagner’s trousers briefly fell down as he was given the bumps by his delirious players, but Huddersfield have pulled down the pants of those who predicted they would be sent straight back to the Championship.

Just days after getting a point against Premier League record breakers Manchester City, a Laurent Depoitre goal at Stamford Bridge was enough to secure Huddersfield’s top-flight status and effectively relegate Swansea City.

This was all about the fighting spirit of Wagner’s Huddersfield side, who celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

Daily Star

This gutsy, battling point from David Wagner’s aptly-nicknamed Terriers ensured their survival in the top flight.

It may not have been anything like ‘The Beautiful Game’ from Huddersfield last night.

But you have to admire a team with such commitment, who are safe thanks to the two points gained in four days at champions Manchester City and the team they deposed, Chelsea.

“We are staying up, their noisy and jubilant fans sang in their corner as time ran out for the Blues and the celebrations were one of pure joy, although Cesc Fabregas appeared to direct a barb at Wagner as he walked off the pitch.

The Sun

Even the skipper of the Starship Enterprise would admit this was simply cosmic.

Hollywood actor and Huddersfield Town fan Patrick Stewart, aka Jean-Luc Picard, sat in the directors’ box hoping and praying his team could embarrass Chelsea’s millionaires and get the draw they needed to stay up.

Against the kind of odds Picard faces in every heart-stopping episode, a comedy equaliser and wave after wave of pressure in the second half they did just that.

EuroSport

Huddersfield clinched Premier League survival with a famous draw on a tumultuous night at Stamford Bridge.

The result means Swansea are all but relegated and that Chelsea need a miracle to reach next season’s Champions League.

Huddersfield produced an extraordinary defensive performance, full of discipline, desperate commitment and an incredible level of effort, to consistently repel the home side.

The final whistle sparked delirious celebrations that will never be forgotten by the Huddersfield players and fans. They were fully deserved after what has been a glorious triumph of the human spirit.

SKY

Huddersfield secured their Premier League status for next season and severely dented Chelsea’s top-four hopes by battling to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

This latest performance of grit and outstanding defensive organisation, plus a famous goal by Laurent Depoitre (50), all-but relegates Swansea City, who need a 10-goal swing on the final day to turn the tables on Southampton.

The result also leaves Antonio Conte's men needing Brighton to beat Liverpool at Anfield on the final day for any hope of finishing in the top four.

But this night was all about Huddersfield and the masterful David Wagner, who has kept his side up against the odds and only spent a remarkable eight days in the relegation zone all season despite their minuscule budget.