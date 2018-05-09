The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will enjoy a second successive season in the Premier League after a heroic draw away to Chelsea.

It's was another backs-to-the-wall display from David Wagner's men who were under the cosh for the majority of the game.

However, the travelling away support were sent into delirium as Laurent Depoitre converted an Aaron Mooy through ball at the second time of asking early in the second-half.

And despite Antonio Conte's men equalising fortuitously when a Mathias Zanka clearance ricocheted off the head of Marcos Alonso into the net, Town stood firm to seal their survival.

Although now of no consequence to the Terriers, it means Swansea City must now overturn a nine-goal difference on the final day of the season if they are to stay up.

They have to win at home to relegated Stoke City and hope Southampton lose heavily at home to champions Manchester City.

Have a look below at the quick-fire talking points from today's Etihad Stadium encounter....

Key Moment

Laurent Depoitre's 50th minute goal against the run of play crucially helped alleviate the pressure and gave the side something to hold onto.

Moan of the Match

The Rajiv van La Parra 'No.10' experiment simply didn't work as the Dutchman struggled all night in the role before being replaced.

Talking Point

On a night like this, there can be only one question – where is the bunting for Sunday's John Smith's Stadium party?

Man of the Match

All the players, backroom staff and everyone connected to the club – this night and this season, they have been phenomenal to a man.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Lee Mason (Greater Manchester): The whistler was particularly lenient in Town's favour, much to the annoyance of the home faithful.

Atmosphere

The Huddersfield Town fans were incredible throughout while Chelsea only started singing after their lucky equaliser.

Verdict

All season no-one has given them a chance but with a game to spare Huddersfield Town have defied all the odds.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (5-3-1-1): Lossl; Smith (Malone, 85’), Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe (Hadergjonaj, 62’); Hogg, Billing, Mooy; van La Parra (Pritchard, 53’); Depoitre.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Ince, Quaner, Mounie.

Booked : Lossl

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Zappacosta (Giroud, 54’); Willian, Morata, Pedro (Hazard, 58’).

Subs Not Used: Eduardo, Barkley, Bakayoko, Moses, Cahill.

Booked: Rudiger

Half time: Chelsea 0 Huddersfield Town 0