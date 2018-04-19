The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's David Wagner has been mooted as a surprise candidate to become Chelsea's next boss, according to The Telegraph.

The media outlet understand Blues' owner Roman Abramovich is being urged to consider a different direction this summer after a disappointing Premier League title-defence under head coach Antonio Conte.

And with the Italian boss expected to leave the club at the end of the season, many of Europe's top coaches have been linked to the Stamford Bridge hotseat including Luis Enrique, Max Allegri and Maurizzo Sarri as well as a potential return for Carlo Ancelotti.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However, Telegraph Sport believe many of Abramovich closest allies are urging the Russian billionaire to go for the next big thing, rather than a proven winner or star name.

The remit would be the appointment of a fresh, dynamic coach who is committed to modern, attractive football and willing to promote young players.

And it has thrown up names such as Roma’s Eusebio Di Francesco and Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann as well as Town’s David Wagner.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Terriers were set to offer the German a new and improved two-year deal in order to ward off any potential suitors.

The 46-year-old is currently under contract at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2019 with the head coach stating his happiness at the club and the working relationship with owner Dean Hoyle.