It's the second of three massive games in a week as Huddersfield Town's Premier League survival bid takes them to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea FC.
Boss David Wagner will be hoping to build upon the fine performance from the Terriers impressive draw at newly-crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.
And after Southampton beat Swansea City last night, the German head coach knows his side now only need a point to avoid an immediate return to the SkyBet Championship.
Personnel-wise Tom Ince is expected to return following his hamstring injury but Chris Löwe and Terence Kongolo are doubts with knocks.
For the hosts, Antonio Conte's men still harbour hopes of claiming a UEFA Champions League spot and go into the encounter looking for a fifth successive win.
The Italian is also expected to freshen up his side with Andreas Christensen, Davide Zappacosta, Pedro, Willian and Alvaro Morata all in contention for recalls.
Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.
Key Events
More from the goal hero
He said everyone did an amazing job tonight and they are all very very happy - and so are we!!
Depoitre
Goalscorer Depoitre said it is crazy to hit the back of the net to keep his team in the Premier League
Unbelievable Lossl
Jonas Lossl said it has been an unbelievable finish to the season against Manchester City and then Chelsea. He said it has been up and down for a few weeks and tonight was very tough mentally.
Pure Joy
FT: Chelsea 1 Huddersfield Town 1
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE DONE IT - THEY HAVE GOT THE POINT WHICH HAS GUARANTEED PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL NEXT SEASON!
TO A MAN THEY HAVE BEEN MAGNIFICENT TONIGHT, THIS SEASON - SCENES OF PURE JOY HERE AT STAMFORD BRIDGE.
Last Five Minutes...
There has been an incredible 58.5% possession in Town’s own penalty box...and there’s bound to be more to come!
Added Time
The fourth official indicates there will be a minimum of six minutes to go in this game! Nooooooooo
Save!
89 Minutes: The Town keeper is quickly back on his feet though to deny a Morata effort. I can’t take much more of this!
Yellow Card
88 Minutes: Lossl is booked for taking an age with a goal kick - naturally one for the team there!
Substitution
85 Minutes: Tommy Smith is replaced by Scott Malone with the captain taking an age to leave the field - he receives a barrage of abuse from the Chelsea fans for his obvious timewasting.
WHAT A SAVE!
82 Minutes: THIS IS TOO MUCH! There is chaos in Huddersfield Town’s area, Chelsea are constantly firing shots in and Town players are throwing bodies in the way left, right and centre.
The ball breaks to Andreas Christensen who’s header looks destined for the goal before Lossl pulls out an amazing save!
More Pressure...
81 Minutes: Willian whips a teasing ball into the Town box but thankfully none of his team-mates can reach it!
Great Defending!
79 Minutes: Zanka this time with his body on the line with Lossl collecting the loose ball.
Speculative...
77 Minutes: Town try to get forward and with little options in front of him Billing drives at the Chelsea defence before seeing his effort go just wide from 20 yards out.
And Another!!
76 Minutes: Another great block - this time Christopher Schindler gets in the way from a Morata effort after the Chelsea forward found space to turn and shoot.
Dogged Defending
74 Minutes: Hazard tries to create space on the edge of the area but his shot is blocked by three Town bodies throwing themselves towards it. Heroic defending!
Too Deep...
Rory is sat next to me shaking, repeating the words ‘Too Deep, Too Deep’ - don’t think anyone can argue with him!
Town need an outlet or it will be a very long 15 minutes to play.
Smart Play...
70 Minutes: Chelsea sense blood after finding a fluky way back into this clash - cleverly Philip Billing goes down to receive treatment, taking the sting out of the game.
Substitution
63 Minutes: Florent Hadergjonaj replaces Chris Lowe - don’t panic people, a draw is still enough for Town to stay up!
Chelsea 1 Huddersfield Town 1
62 Minutes: The cruellest of equalisers - Zanka smashes a clearance away, only for it to ricochet off the head of Marcos Alonso and into the Huddersfield Town net.
Substitution
59 Minutes: Here come the cavalry for Chelsea! Eden Hazard comes on for Pedro.
Substitutions
54 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra is replaced by Alex Pritchard for Town and Olivier Giroud comes on for Chelsea in place of Zappacosta.
Chelsea 0 Huddersfield Town 1
50 Minutes: Absolute bedlam here in the away section - Laurent Depoitre is found with a long ball forward from Aaron Mooy - the Belgian’s first effort is saved by Willy Caballero but makes no mistake with the second!
GET IN THERE!!
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HAVE SCORED! LAURENT DEPOITRE WITH HIS SIXTH GOAL OF THE CAMPAIGN!! GET IN THERE!
Second Half
Rajiv van La Parra gets the second period underway with no changes for either side at the break.
First Half Action
HT: Chelsea 0 Huddersfield Town 0
Referee Lee Mason blows the whistle just as Willian was about to take a corner for Chelsea - much to the anger of the home support.
Still goalless here, the hosts naturally dominating but Town have held firm (and rode their luck a bit) and are 45 minutes away from Premier League safety!
Added Time
The fourth official has indicated there will be a minimum of two minutes to be played at the end of this half...Don’t concede now lads!