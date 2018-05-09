It's the second of three massive games in a week as Huddersfield Town's Premier League survival bid takes them to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea FC.

Boss David Wagner will be hoping to build upon the fine performance from the Terriers impressive draw at newly-crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

And after Southampton beat Swansea City last night, the German head coach knows his side now only need a point to avoid an immediate return to the SkyBet Championship.

Personnel-wise Tom Ince is expected to return following his hamstring injury but Chris Löwe and Terence Kongolo are doubts with knocks.

For the hosts, Antonio Conte's men still harbour hopes of claiming a UEFA Champions League spot and go into the encounter looking for a fifth successive win.

The Italian is also expected to freshen up his side with Andreas Christensen, Davide Zappacosta, Pedro, Willian and Alvaro Morata all in contention for recalls.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.