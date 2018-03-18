Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium means their Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town is set to be rearranged.

Blues' substitute Pedro headed an extra-time winner to see off the Foxes after the game had finished 1-1 in normal time.

Alvaro Morata put Antonio Conte's side ahead in the first-half before Jamie Vardy smashed in from close range to force an additional 30 minutes of action before Pedro struck.

And with the semi-finals to be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 21/22 it means Town's league trip to Stamford Bridge to face the current champions will be rescheduled for a later date.

In tonight's draw, Chelsea will face Southampton while Manchester United will play Tottenham Hotspur in the other tie.

No new date for Huddersfield Town's rearranged Premier League game has so far been announced with an announcement in due course.