The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town find out their 2018/19 Premier League schedule next week.

The fixture list for England's top-flight teams is released at 9am on Thursday, June 14, just hours before the 2018 World Cup in Russia gets under way.

Town will be one of the 20 teams to find out their schedule that day, having booked a second season in the world's largest football league with back-to-back draws against Manchester City and Chelsea in the final week of the 2017/18 campaign.

Last season's announcement revealed Crystal Palace as the Terriers' first Premier League opponents, while Boxing Day brought the visit of Stoke City and New Year's Day was spent at Leicester City.

The fixtures also handed Town a tough run in comprising of Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and Arsenal.

But if you could choose the ideal fixture for the start of the 2018/19 season, what would it be?

Have your say with our two options below - first pick the team you would like Town to take on followed by whether you would prefer a clash at the John Smith's Stadium or an early-season away day!

poll loading Who would you like Huddersfield Town to play first in the 2018/19 Premier League? 0+ VOTES SO FAR AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley Cardiff City Chelsea Crystal Palace Everton Fulham Leicester City Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Newcastle United Southampton Tottenham Hotspur Watford West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers

poll loading Would you like Town's first Premier League match in 2018/19 to be at home or away? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Home Away