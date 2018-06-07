Huddersfield Town find out their 2018/19 Premier League schedule next week.
The fixture list for England's top-flight teams is released at 9am on Thursday, June 14, just hours before the 2018 World Cup in Russia gets under way.
Town will be one of the 20 teams to find out their schedule that day, having booked a second season in the world's largest football league with back-to-back draws against Manchester City and Chelsea in the final week of the 2017/18 campaign.
Last season's announcement revealed Crystal Palace as the Terriers' first Premier League opponents, while Boxing Day brought the visit of Stoke City and New Year's Day was spent at Leicester City.
The fixtures also handed Town a tough run in comprising of Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and Arsenal.
But if you could choose the ideal fixture for the start of the 2018/19 season, what would it be?
Have your say with our two options below - first pick the team you would like Town to take on followed by whether you would prefer a clash at the John Smith's Stadium or an early-season away day!