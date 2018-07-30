Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While pre-season training is reaching a crucial stage and the summer transfer window remains open, thoughts are already turning to Huddersfield Town’s opening Premier League fixture.

Town boss David Wagner has added some crucial quality to the John Smith’s Stadium squad this summer and is gearing his squad for the 2018-19 campaign opener against Chelsea at home on Saturday, August 11.

Fans are already wondering who will make the cut for Town.

Can Ben Hamer, Town’s goalkeeper signing from Leicester City, take over from Denmark World Cup squad member Jonas Lossl in goal?

Will Terence Kongolo get a starting slot now he’s signed on a permanent basis from AS Monaco?

And who might get the nod up front, Steve Mounie or Laurent Depoitre (who scored that vital goal against Chelsea at the end of last season)?

On top of those question marks, fans are also wondering if wing signings Ramadan Sobhi or Adama Diakhaby will make debuts against the Stamford Bridge side.

While Wagner will make the final selection once pre-season is completed, Chelsea are also considering who might make their opening-day team under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

He has taken over from Antonio Conte, who was sacked despite clinching the Premier League and FA Cup.

For the team, it means a change in style, a change of formation and a change in approach going into the campaign.

While Conte’s methods were a little more defensive in the way that he would set up the side, Sarri has been praised for his attacking concepts during his time at Napoli, before he was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti as head coach last month.

So how might Chelsea look under Sarri as the former Napoli boss likes to play a 4-3-3 formation?

Here, football.london Chelsea correspondent Oliver Harbord takes a look at who might make the side:

Thibaut Courtois - GK

Chelsea still have to confirm that they are going to keep hold of Thibaut Courtois this summer with the Belgian’s contract running out in 2019.

Real Madrid have always been the team that seem to be keen on taking him away from Stamford Bridge, however they might be looking to Roma’s Alisson to fill that gap.

A new deal and a new manager might well be the tonic for Courtois to take his next steps at the club.

Emerson - LB

While Marcos Alonso had a decent season during the previous campaign, Emerson might actually be more of a fit for the Blues under Sarri.

In his few appearances the Brazilian-born Italian showed that he has great pace and willingness to get forward and will be pushing hard in pre-season to start.

This could be the year for him to start regularly for Cheslea.

Andreas Christensen - CB

Christensen was one of the bright sparks for Chelsea last season and he would only have continued to learn during the ups and downs that the campaign brought.

The 22-year-old is also starring for Denmark in the World Cup and he is turning into a top centre-back, who might benefit from having four in the defence.

Sarri should trust Christensen next year and bring him through as being the starting player once again.

Mohamed Salah gets tackled by Antonio Rudiger (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger - CB

Out of all of last year’s signings, Antonio Rudiger was probably the best and the most consistent. Especially towards the end of the season he really shone and was superb in the FA Cup final.

Rudiger is strong, quick and is an excellent passer from the back, something that David Luiz was always good at for the Blues.

Centre-back is his most natural position and playing next to Christensen, they could be a combination for many years.

Cesar Azpilicueta - RB

Out of Davide Zappacosta, Victor Moses and Azpilicueta, the Spaniard is by far the best option and with four at the back he has to play right-back, putting in those excellent crosses.

Has a great engine to get up and down the flank and defensively sound to help out his centre-back team-mates.

He has to start and could well be captain next year, being the most underrated player in the Premier League.

N’Golo Kante during the Huddersfield draw (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

N’Golo Kante - DCM

This is a bit of a no-brainer and at the base of the three in midfield he would protect his defence and look to break up play like he does so well.

His attacking element is not the strongest, but that would let the other midfielders from getting forward instead so that he can just do what he does best.

Kante needs to be kept by Chelsea and he could well have another strong season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - CM

Having Loftus-Cheek in the team would be like having a new signing for Chelsea and on the right of the three in midfield he could fit in perfectly.

He showed at Crystal Palace he has the ability for the Premier League and his cameo for England against Tunisia was more than encouraging for the future.

Chelsea fans will be livid if Loftus-Cheek is sent out on loan again, and you have to be sure Sarri won’t make that mistake.

Jorginho - CM

This was something of a coup for Chelsea as the Blues pinched Jorginho from the clutches of Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Brazilian-born Italy international is a key part of what makes Sarri-ball tick for Napoli and getting him along with Sarri himself could well be crucial to making it all work.

At 26 the idea of him and Kante in the middle of the park pulling the strings seems to be exciting Chelsea fans a lot and it could be a very successful partnership.

Dries Mertens - RW

There is no doubt that Sarri is a big fan of Mertens after their time together at Napoli, and after the stunning goal against Panama it is not hard to see why.

He might be 31, but Sarri is expected to want the Belgian to join him at Stamford Bridge and play a position on the right that is likely to be left open by Willian.

Mertens could be something of a marquee signing for the Blues and he would no exactly what Sarri expects from his players.

Eden Hazard - LW

Keeping Hazard is an absolute must for Chelsea and if Sarri does come in then it could just be enough to convince him to stay with an attacking brand of football.

Hazard didn’t really enjoy a lot of his time under Conte with the more defensive tactics that were brought to the side, and with a contract running out in 2020 they need to do something about it.

The Belgian is going to be one of the key men for Chelsea (again) next season and could flourish under Sarri if he can start the season fit and firing.

Gonzalo Higuain - CF

Chelsea have once again been linked with a change of striker this summer, despite the fact that Alvaro Morata has spent just one season with the Blues since his move from Real Madrid.

However, with Cristiano Ronaldo making the switch to Juventus, that could mean Gonzalo Higuain will move on from the Serie A club and be looking for a link up with Sarri once again.

At the age of 30 it wouldn’t be a long contract for the Argentine, and that could play a big part in what he wants to do in moving on.