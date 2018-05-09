Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Star striker Alvaro Morata is in contention to start for Chelsea tonight as last year's champions get set to face Huddersfield Town.

The Spain international was not named in the Blues' squad that beat Liverpool on Sunday having picked up an injury in training the day before.

But boss Antonio Conte is confident the former Juventus and Real Madrid forward will be available for selection for tonight's clash with David Wagner's Terriers.

In his pre-match press conference, Conte said: "He is fit, he is contention for tomorrow's game. No other news."

Despite having the club's record transfer back for the match against Town, Conte was still wary of the relegation-battling side - predicting a tough midweek battle against the Terriers.

He said: "Our expectations are to have a tough game and Huddersfield are fighting to avoid relegation for this reason we must pay great attention and we have to play another tough game after only two days of rest and against Liverpool we spent a lot of mental and physical energy.

"We must be good to recover and find the right solution and to think you can win the game in 90 minutes and not in the way that you start.

"We must be clever and try to win the game in the whole 90 minutes."