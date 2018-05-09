Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on 2016/17 Premier League champions Chelsea tonight with a win enough to seal a second season in the top flight for David Wagner's side.

Town played out a goalless draw with Manchester City last week and will head to Stamford Bridge with confidence having been the first side in the league to stop Pep Guardiola's star-studded team scoring at home.

Chelsea however are on a strong run in the top flight, claiming four wins from their last four league matches, and will be a tough proposition for the relegation-battling Terriers.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's vital match in the top tier.

Who's playing?

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League

When and where?

Kick off is at 7.45pm, Wednesday, May 6 at Stamford Bridge.

When and where can I watch highlights?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, with a brief highlights package available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app shortly after the match.

There is no Match of the Day for this round of fixtures.

Weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, it will be around 16 degrees celsius when the match kicks off tomorrow.

A dry day is expected, with the sky becoming overcast in the afternoon and into the evening.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach

"It is Chelsea, the former champion.

"They have a very, very good, very experienced manager, great individuals and a good team in good form as well.

"This is anything but easy, but we said this more often now!

"We will try for it, we will fight for it, we will work for it.

"We try to make something that looks like an impossible task - we will work to make it possible.

"First and foremost we have to be focused on our performance and that we reach our highest level and maybe we will get this result and reward for it - maybe not, we will see after the game but if we invest and try everything with the experience we had last Sunday, with the confidence which the players have and with the target in front of you - come on! A few further points then it is done.

"There is no greater moment to play for it than tomorrow night against Chelsea away."

Antonio Conte, Chelsea manager

"Our expectations are to have a tough game and Huddersfield are fighting to avoid relegation for this reason we must pay great attention and we have to play another tough game after only two days of rest and against Liverpool we spent a lot of mental and physical energy.

"We must be good to recover and find the right solution and to think you can win the game in 90 minutes and not in the way that you start.

"We must be clever and try to win the game in the whole 90 minutes."

Any team news?

Huddersfield Town will welcome back Tom Ince for the Chelsea clash, with the winger having sat out the last match against Manchester City with a hamstring injury.

There are "small question marks" over the availability of Terence Kongolo and Chris Lowe after they picked up knocks against Man City, but both will face a late fitness test ahead of the clash.

Town will be without long-term absentees Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga, while Michael Hefele continues his return from injury.

Chelsea will have record signing Alvaro Morata back in contention for the clash.

Danny Drinkwater, Ethan Ampadu and David Luiz are all expected to be sidelined with injuries.

Tell me about Chelsea

(Image: PA)

Chelsea head into the match at Stamford Bridge chasing a spot in next season's Champions League.

The Blues looked dead and buried in the race for the top four not too long ago, but an impressive run has taken them to the brink of qualification - just two points behind London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea therefore need to win their final two matches and hope Spurs slip up in order to qualify for the premiere European competition.

Conte's men beat Liverpool on Sunday, stretching their winning run to four league fixtures and face newly-promoted duo Town and Newcastle United in their final two league outings.

The Blues do have another competitive match after the final weekend of the Premier League season, with Conte's side in action against Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 19.

Any match odds?

Huddersfield Town have been made 14/1 underdogs for the clash, while Skybet have given Chelsea odds of 2/11 to claim victory over the Terriers.

The draw is priced at 11/2.