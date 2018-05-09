The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town travel to Chelsea tonight knowing a victory would secure their Premier League status for another season.

David Wagner's men are within touching distance of survival, but face a tough test against last season's champions at Stamford Bridge.

Last weekend's goalless draw with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will give Town confidence, but the Terriers come up against an in-form Chelsea, who are unbeaten in five league outings.

If you're heading to Stamford Bridge for the crucial clash, take a look at our handy away day guide...

What's the stadium's address...

Stamford Bridge, Fulham Road, Fulham, London, SW6 1HS.

How many away fans are making the trip?

Huddersfield Town were allocated 3,000 tickets for the clash in the capital and are yet to sell out.

What is the nearest train station/tube stop to the ground?

The nearest tube station is Fulham Broadway, which is on the District Line.

The closest overground stations are West Brompton and Imperial Wharf, which are around a 15-minute walk from the stadium.

What's the parking like for away fans?

Fans are advised not to drive to Stamford Bridge by Chelsea due to parking restrictions on matchdays.

Parking is very limited close to the ground, with a paid underground car park near Stamford Bridge closed on matchdays.

Town sponsors OPE Sports have subsidised away fans' travel to London, with coach travel available from PPG Canalside for just £1.

Where should away fans drink?

Pubs around Stamford Bridge are usually just for home fans, but Town group Southern Terriers suggests away fans can drink around Earl's Court.

The group will be meeting at Temperance at Putney Bridge from 5pm for any supporters wishing to meet up with Town fans.

How much does a pie, a cuppa and a programme cost?

According to last season's Price of Football published by the BBC, a pie costs fans £2.50 at Stamford Bridge, with a cup of tea priced at £1.29.

A programme cost £3 last season.

What happened the last time Town travelled to Chelsea in the league?

Town last travelled to Chelsea for a league match in 1984, when both were in Division Two.

Town lost that match 3-1 - the same scoreline by which they were beaten by the Blues earlier in the season.

Town haven't claimed victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the league since 1963, but did beat the Blues away from home in the League Cup in 1999 - Kenny Irons firing home the only goal of the day for the Terriers.