Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton admits that there is more pressure on his side's clash with Huddersfield Town next weekend after the Seagulls were beaten by Leicester City last time out.

The south coast side, who were promoted along with Town and Newcastle United last season, lost 2-0 to the Foxes, with Hughton's men slipping to 13th in the league - just three points above the Terriers.

Town can go level on points with their relegation rivals with a win at the Amex Stadium next week and Hughton knows how important a win could be - and how damaging a defeat could prove.

"In this league, you finish your game and you see other results and other results either go for you or they don't and we're all in the same boat in that bottom half," said Hughton after the Leicester loss.

"You're either going to get a good result, and if you don't, you hope the others (don't).

"We will need points.

"Next Saturday is our next opportunity to get it and it's at home so yes it becomes a very big game."

Although a win would take Brighton to 37 points, Hughton believes the Seagulls need more than three points to guarantee their Premier League status for a second season.

"At this moment, probably no," he said. "But I have to think that way.

"I can't afford to think anything different and the reality is nobody knows what it will take.

"We have to set our mark higher than only another three points."