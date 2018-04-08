Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is considering appealing the Seagulls' red card handed to Davy Propper in their clash against Huddersfield Town.

The Dutchman was sent off for a challenge on Jonathan Hogg in the second half at the Amex Stadium, with referee Anthony Taylor producing the card with minimal hesitation.

But the Brighton boss believes that type of challenge is seen multiple times every weekend in the Premier League, with officials having no consistency in their punishment of them.

"We'll discuss it tomorrow and make a decision," said Hughton of a possible appeal.

"I have to say it was harsh, and if I thought it was a red, then I would tell you.

"The reason why I think it's harsh is because I think you'll see that challenge numerous times every Saturday, and every Wednesday.

"It will be about the referee on the day and the way he wants to go. There are definitely referees who would not have given the red card. And from the angle from where he was I find it hard to believe he gave it."

The sending off handed the attacking impetus to Town, but the Seagulls held on to claim a point on the south coast.

In the opening exchanges however it looked as though the hosts would claim a routine win on their home ground.

Brighton piled pressure on Town in the first period, scoring the opening goal before the half hour mark after a flurry of chances.

But Town responded with an equaliser just five minutes later, which allowed the visitors to build into the game.

And Hughton believes the nerves of a relegation battle may have affected his players once they had gone a goal up.

He said: "Possibly. Maybe after such a good start from us, the goal slightly gave them a lift.

"But with the way they play they drop two midfield players very deep and it's difficult to press every area. When you get joy from that you can maybe capitalise."

He added: "I'm disappointed and frustrated: it was a real good opportunity particularly with the start we had, up against a Huddersfield team that might have struggled to score goals but are good enough on the ball to get momentum.

"But in a game where we weren't at our best, we gifted them a goal and had the two best chances of the game."