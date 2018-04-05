The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Hughton is urging his Brighton & Hove Albion side to right the wrongs of their frustrating Leicester City defeat when they play Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Seagulls lost 2-0 to the 10-man Foxes at the Amex Arena last Saturday with forward Glenn Murray missing a penalty as Hughton’s men failed to put the visitors to the sword.

“We’re on the back of a bit of an unjust result last weekend but you have to take your chances,” admitted Hughton. “This weekend is a good chance to do that.”

Brighton go into the encounter in 13th position, three points in front of Town and six points ahead of the drop zone.

And although the Seagulls face Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in the last three games of the campaign, boss Hughton is relishing the run-in as well as life in the top-flight after SkyBet Championship promotion last season.

“Our run-in is tough - but it is also exciting for us. We know it puts a bit more pressure on the next few games,” Hughton said.

“We’ve been stable this season and have avoided big defeats on the whole.

“I feel the team are comfortable in this environment - it’s my responsibility to keep everything grounded and make sure we do things in the same way consistently.

“It’s a great league to manage in; as a manager and coach the weekend-to-weekend routine for the most part is great for our preparation.

“You can put some good work in during the week - last year there was more focus on recovery.”

Hughton also confirmed midfielder Dale Stephens is a doubt for the encounter while Anthony Knockaert completes a three-match ban.

On David Wagner’s side, Hughton added: “Huddersfield are capable of good results and their performances have been those fairly typical of a promoted team - highs and lows - but they can get points.”