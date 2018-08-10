Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In-form defender Chris Lowe says Huddersfield Town are itching to get started against Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 29-year-old left back has impressed in pre-season and is hoping to get the call to face Maurizio Sarri’s Blues in the big Premier League kick-off.

And the former FC Kaiserslautern ace says David Wagner’s squad won’t be daunted about facing two of the Big Six - Chelsea and Manchester City - in the opening two games.

And Lowe, who feels Town can take confidence out of their pre-season work, called on the Town faithful to provide maximum backing, not just in the next few weeks, but throughout the campaign.

“It will be another great atmosphere and we will need it again this season – all season,” said Lowe.

“We are really looking forward to playing at home against Chelsea.”

On the tough start, the man who played under head coach Wagner at Borussia Dortmund 2 added: “Both games will be very difficult to collect points, but we saw last year that it is possible.

“We will try everything to get something out of these games.”