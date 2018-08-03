The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Lowe knows Huddersfield Town will be in for another tough test in their final pre-season match against RB Leipzig tonight.

The full back has faced Die Roten Bullen previously with former club Chemnitzer in the fourth tier of German football, with the defender's side claiming a win and a draw over Town's opposition in the 2010/11 season.

But Lowe knows Leipzig have improved since those days, with Ralf Rangnick's side going from the fifth tier to second in the Bundesliga in less than 10 years.

The defender explained to HTTV: "They were founded in 2009 and started in the fifth division in Germany.

"I played against them when they played fifth and fourth division with my former club, my hometown club.

"It's unbelievable what they have achieved.

"Of course they have a good sponsor, they have a lot of money, but in the end you have to spend that money right and that's what they have done over the last years.

"They deserve to be where they are.

"They struggled a bit last season, but still finished sixth after second the year before.

"It is a really, really good side.

"They have a good manager, they have a good team around the team so it will be a tough test for us."

Lowe believes it is a test Town need however, with David Wagner's men starting the domestic season against 2016/17 Premier League champions Chelsea in just eight days time.

"It will be a tough test, but it is a step that we need," he said.

"We will face Chelsea next week and they are a better side than Leipzig is.

"It's good for us to see where we are now, trying to get anther good result, trying to get another good test in and then we are ready for Chelsea."

Leipzig will prove a tough test for the Terriers, but will be without a number of first-team names when the sides face in Schwaz later today.

The German side was in Europa League qualifying action against Swedish side BK Hacken last night - advancing on aggregate despite playing out a 1-1 draw - meaning those involved are highly unlikely to feature against Town today.