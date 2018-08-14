Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe is urging Huddersfield Town to cut out the ‘easy mistakes’ which proved so costly against Chelsea when they take on Manchester City on Sunday.

The in-form German full-back was one of David Wagner’s top performers in the 3-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium which kicked off the Premier League campaign.

The 29-year-old former Kaiserslautern player was naturally disappointed with the result, but feels Town can do themselves some immediate favours as they prepare to tackle Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Referring to the goals conceded against Chelsea, Lowe explained: “We knew before that we can’t make easy mistakes against these top club teams, because you get punished.

“That’s what happened against Chelsea, even though I thought we were unlucky, especially first half with the two we conceded.

“I thought in the first half it worked well (Town’s set-up with Lowe and Florent Hadergjonaj pushing forward).

“We got some flicks from Steve (Mounie) and I could run in behind and get some crosses in.

“In the first half it was a good idea which we had and it worked very well, unfortunately without an end product.

“But I think against an opponent like that it makes more sense to play a five back line and be a bit more compact and a bit more stable – trying to have a little bit more confidence defensively.

“As I said, we were unlucky with the two goals we conceded in the first half.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So what about Manchester City and how Town go about the task at the Etihad Stadium?

“We probably have to play the same sort of style, the same as we played against them last season,” answered Lowe, who has been in cracking pre-season form as well.

“We have to try not to make easy mistakes, and then we can see.

“Maybe we will get some chances, which we have then got to take.

“It will be difficult but, as always, we go there trying everything and maybe we will get something.”

Lowe says no-one will get too downhearted about the opening loss because there is too much to play for in the rest of the season.

“The second goal (the penalty by Jorginho) was hard against Chelsea, because everyone knows when you go 2-0 down against such an opponent it’s very, very difficult to come back,” he said.

“It was shortly before half time and Schindy tried everything to get a good tackle in, but I don’t think it was his fault.

“It started earlier on the half way line and then we didn’t follow the run.

“That was an easy mistake we shouldn’t do, but we did it. But we will keep going and try to avoid these mistakes.

“It will be difficult right to the end of the season, for sure, but if we play like we played in the first half (against Chelsea) over the season, then I’m pretty confident we’ll collect some points.

“We will see how many, but it’s all about trying to not do easy mistakes and trying to perform like we did in that first half. That’s how we’ll pick up further points.”