The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town suffered a second home defeat of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace, going down to Wilfried Zaha’s first-half winner.

David Wagner’s side showed plenty of attacking promise, however, and were unlucky not to equalise with Aaron Mooy’s second-half volley agaisnt the woodwork.

Town, however, remain without a win or a goal at home in the league this season as they prepare to visit Leicester City next weekend.

Here is how Mel Booth rated the players against Palace:

Jonas Lossl

Had little to do but was beaten by a high-quality finish from Wilfried Zaha on 38 minutes. 6

Flo Hadergjonaj

Tried to push forward with purpose down the right but struggled to add the quality final pass Had a shot scrambled off the line. 6

Chris Lowe

Excellent down the left and provided plenty of pressure for Palace with some excellent crosses into the box. 8

Christopher Schindler

Pretty solid against Jordan Ayew in the middle and made a couple of very timely blocks. 7

Mathias Jorgensen

Caused problems for Palace when going forward for set pieces but had a few shaky moments at the back. 6

Terence Kongolo

Not as involved as in many other matches, but generally solid and made a fine block on the breaking Zaha late on. 6

Aaron Mooy

Played some eye-catching passes and was desperately unlucky not to score with a 59th-minute shot off the woodwork. 7

Phil Billing

His long throw proved problematic for Palace, but he also showed up well with some drilled midfield passes. 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Had his moments going forward and looked lively, but couldn’t find an opening or a clear chance. 6

Elias Kachunga

Unlucky with a couple of early openings and was always a willing man in link-up play. 6

Steve Mounie

Troubled Palace in the air, was strong and really should have scored with a close-range header on 17 minutes. 6

Substitutes:

Adama Diakhaby (for Kachunga 68) - made one electric break into the box - 6

Laurent Depoitre (for Zanka 77) - Bustling show up front - 6

Isaac Mbenza (for Van La Parra 77) - didn’t get to break past the defence - 6