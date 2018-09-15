Huddersfield Town suffered a second home defeat of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace, going down to Wilfried Zaha’s first-half winner.
David Wagner’s side showed plenty of attacking promise, however, and were unlucky not to equalise with Aaron Mooy’s second-half volley agaisnt the woodwork.
Town, however, remain without a win or a goal at home in the league this season as they prepare to visit Leicester City next weekend.
Here is how Mel Booth rated the players against Palace:
Jonas Lossl
Had little to do but was beaten by a high-quality finish from Wilfried Zaha on 38 minutes. 6
Flo Hadergjonaj
Tried to push forward with purpose down the right but struggled to add the quality final pass Had a shot scrambled off the line. 6
Chris Lowe
Excellent down the left and provided plenty of pressure for Palace with some excellent crosses into the box. 8
Christopher Schindler
Pretty solid against Jordan Ayew in the middle and made a couple of very timely blocks. 7
Mathias Jorgensen
Caused problems for Palace when going forward for set pieces but had a few shaky moments at the back. 6
Terence Kongolo
Not as involved as in many other matches, but generally solid and made a fine block on the breaking Zaha late on. 6
Aaron Mooy
Played some eye-catching passes and was desperately unlucky not to score with a 59th-minute shot off the woodwork. 7
Phil Billing
His long throw proved problematic for Palace, but he also showed up well with some drilled midfield passes. 7
Rajiv van La Parra
Had his moments going forward and looked lively, but couldn’t find an opening or a clear chance. 6
Elias Kachunga
Unlucky with a couple of early openings and was always a willing man in link-up play. 6
Steve Mounie
Troubled Palace in the air, was strong and really should have scored with a close-range header on 17 minutes. 6
Substitutes:
Adama Diakhaby (for Kachunga 68) - made one electric break into the box - 6
Laurent Depoitre (for Zanka 77) - Bustling show up front - 6
Isaac Mbenza (for Van La Parra 77) - didn’t get to break past the defence - 6