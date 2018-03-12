Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last year's Championship play-off final victory was the "best day" in Chris Lowe's footballing career.

The Huddersfield Town left back played a pivotal role in the Terriers' promotion to the Premier League, making 41 league appearances and missing just one minute of Town's play-off campaign.

And the 28-year-old defender admits the memories of the play-offs will stick with him forever.

"The play-off final was the best day in my footballing career," the former Kaiserslautern captain told The Terrier.

"You can't and won't get that feeling back when Schindy [Christopher Schindler] scored the penalty; the emotions, you can't pay for it.

"You can earn a lot of money in your career but in the end it's these memories that will stick with you for life."

Lowe scored in both penalty shootouts in the play-offs, converting Town's first from the spot against both Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough and Reading at Wembley.

And the ex-Borussia Dortmund man explained how he overcame the pressure.

He said: "You know before you step up that the shootout is a life changer.

"You know it is really important to score, especially the first penalty as they were 1-0 up, so it was pressure but what can you do? You just step up and try and score."

Lowe fired to Keiren Westwood's left at Hillsborough, but went the other way against Ali Al-Habsi at the national stadium.

And Lowe revealed that it was a conversation with analyst Jansen Moreno which helped him decide which way to go in the final.

"I decided where I was going to put my penalty just before I shot because I watched the goalkeeper," explained the full back.

"I'd spoken to Jansen before and he said to me that the keeper dives early. If he does that today you will see which corner he chooses and just pick the other one, and that's what he did.

"He jumped too early for me and I've just seen; he chose the right corner and I hit it in the left.

"In the semi-final it was the other way round. The goalkeeper waited a bit longer, so then it was my decision to say come on just pick a corner, put your laces through the ball, pick a corner and hope it goes in.

"So that was the decision I made with Jansen in the final; if he dives early I will see it.

"If he would change that style in the final, I would've had a problem but luckily for me he stuck to what he did before, and I saw what corner he chose."