A crowd of 23,636 watched Huddersfield Town lose 1-0 to Crystal Palace at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The result, sealed by Wilfried Zaha’s fine finish on 38 minutes, means all three Premier League matches between the two clubs have been won by the away side.

That makes it the fixture with the best 100% record for away team victories in the competition’s history.

But while the action on the pitch was entertaining, and Town were desperately unlucky to lose a second home match of the season, here are a few things you may have missed:

Chris Lowe has words with the Palace bench

Chris Lowe was Town’s outstanding player in the defeat by Crystal Palace and he was taking no nonsense from anyone.

The 29-year-old German was a thorn in the side of the visitors all afternoon with his raiding down the left, his excellent crossing and his quality set piece deliveries.

But five minutes from time, when the ball went out of play for a Town throw-in near the Palace dugout, he was very unhappy with one of the visiting staff taking too long to return it.

Lowe had a few words with the individual as he retrieved the ball and, after play had resumed, he had a few more just for good measure!

Roy Hodgson in the Town technical area

In his pre-match press conference, David Wagner described Roy Hodgson as a living legend of English football and said he was looking forward to meeting up with him again.

There is clearly a great deal of respect between the two.

Hodgson, 71, was out on the pitch before the match, taking a good look at the surface and the surroundings.

As he walked back towards the main stand, he paused to take a good look around – and photographers pounced to get some atmospheric pictures.

Whether the Palace boss knew it or not, he was standing right in the middle of the Town technical area – he went in the correct one for the match, of course.

Christoph Buhler has instructons for the midfield

During a break for treatment to an injured player, some of the Town team took the opportunity to take a drink.

Aaron Mooy, celebrating his 28th birthday, and Phil Billing were among those to take drinks bottles from near the dug-out.

And Town’s assistant head coach, Christoph Buhler, wasted no time in giving them instructions.

Moving both hands backwards and forwards in unison, he was relaying a message about Town’s transition and they both clearly listened.

Mooy and Billing both played some long, accurate cross-field passes.

Fitting presentation to David Taylor

There was a nice presentation to Town;s honorary president David Taylor before the match.

It was made by Graham Rushworth, founder of the Young Terriers, and was in recognition of Mr Taylor’s work and sacrifices when he was chairman of the club in very difficult times.

So what was handed over?

A copy of the railway engine nameplate featuring the club’s name – like the real one which was presented to the club when the steam engine itself was taken out of commission.

Mr Taylor was delighted and it was a fitting gift, because the lifelong fan travels to most away matches on the train.