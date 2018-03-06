The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town coaches Christoph Buhler, Andy Hughes and Mark Hudson will be the special guests at the next meeting of the Town Patrons.

The trio of Terriers coaches will answer questions from the Patrons as Town gear up for a crucial eight-game stretch to the end of the season.

Town sit 15th in the league and three points above the relegation zone and take on Swansea City this weekend, who are level on points with David Wagner's men.

A win for either side would take them one step closer to Premier League survival and push their rival closer towards the drop.

Patrons will also be able to ask questions on the Swansea clash, with the event being held on Wednesday March 14 at 7pm.

The night will be held in PPG Canalside's Radcliffe Suite.

All Patrons are welcome to attend and if anybody is interested in joining the Patrons, they should contact Andy Booth by email at andy.booth@htafc.com .