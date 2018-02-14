Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Christopher Schindler hopes to be Germany boss Joachim Low's "World Cup surprise" in the summer.

The 27-year-old centre back has hugely impressed for the Terriers in the Premier League this campaign and is in with a strong shout of being Town's player of the year come the end of the season.

And Town's former record signing is hoping his scintillating form will book him a spot on the German national team plane heading to Russia for this summer's World Cup.

Speaking to German outlet SportBild, Schindler said: "Of course this is a dream [to go to the World Cup]. And I would like to be Löw's World Cup surprise.

"But that is very far away for me. I've only completed a total of 26 first division matches. This must not be forgotten."

In those 26 matches, the ex-1860 Munich man has helped Town to 17th in the Premier League table and has kept them in with a shot at top-flight survival.

His displays have contributed to Town spending a large majority of the season outside of the relegation zone, and have even given some English journalists enquiring about his family tree.

The defender revealed: "The English media have even asked if I have English ancestors so I can play for England."

Although that does not seem like a possibility for Schindler, he did suggest that he wanted to stay in the UK for a longer period of time.

"The Premier League is addictive," said the man whose penalty sent Town into the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

"Every week you face the best footballers in the world. That gives it a special charm. Here I want to prove myself and develop."

And Schindler wants to develop in the top flight at Town.

He added: "I never belonged to the best. But nevertheless I made my way.

"For me, the same motto applies here as in our team: No limits, no limits. But now I want to stay at that level with Huddersfield. "