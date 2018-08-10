Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner looked relaxed and full of enthusiasm as he addressed the press on the eve of the Premier League season.

The German head coach expressed his delight at Town’s pre-season preparations which have meant just two players – long-term injury victims Danny Williams and new arrival Erik Durm – are not under consideration to face Chelsea.

He again talked about the unity of the squad and how that will be Town’s strength this season, because financially they cannot compete with their top-flight rivals.

And he also spelled out how happy he is with the signings Town have made - admitting they have gone for pace down the flanks.

Here is everything Wagner said in his pre-match press conference:

How do you reflect on the transfer window and the business the club have done?

I am absolutely satisfied with what we have done.

It’s the first time since I’ve been with the club, almost three years now, that we have been very active late in the window.

Usually we have been able to do more or less everything very early in the window, but now I think this is the nature of the circumstances in which we work.

I think we’ve dealt with it very well, I’m very satisfied with what we have done and now I am looking forward to working with this group and trying to achieve the best we can achieve in this season.

What can you tell us about Isaac Mbenza and are you confident there are enough goals in the squad for the new season?

We wanted to strengthen offensively.

After our experience of last season, there was no doubt we wanted to have a little bit more pace in our squad and, with the signings, particularly in offence, I think we have done this.

Now it’s up to us to give them the chance to settle in as quickly as possible and to get used to our idea of football, but I am very happy with Isaac and all our signings.

“We followed him for a long period and it looked for a long time to be very difficult to get him in this window, but then the gap opened and we were ready to step in very late.

I’m sure our players will make it as easy as possible for him to settle in and the knowledge he has of our football club from Steve Mounie, who he played with before, and the other French speakers, it should help him.

When you look at the investment at other clubs, will it be even more difficult to stay up this time?

It doesn’t look like it gets any easier, does it?!

Everyone is aware of our circumstances, nothing has changed.

I don’t like to speak about other clubs, what possibilities they have and how much money they have spent. I am focused on us and I think we have done what we were able to do.

I am very pleased with what we have done and I am sure the key for us, once again, will not be how much money we have invested. The key for us will be, are we able to come together as a very strong unit – and I have a very good feeling about this.

Not only in the dressing room but in the whole football club, especially in our home stadium, consistently over the whole season and create this atmosphere on one side to try to be ambitious but, on the other side, to try to be realistic.

If we can create this again, I am pretty sure we have a chance. It doesn’t mean we will take the chance, but it means we have a chance – then it’s only up to us to be focused, to be concentrating, to always work on your target, to be consistent in our performances and our mindset as well.

I think the experiences we had last season help us massively.

It makes no sense to start flying if you beat one of the big names and it makes no sense to start crying if you lose five games in a row. Then win the sixth.

This is what the Premier League is all about and we can take this experience into the new season with the feeling we have a better group.

I am absolutely sure this is the case and it’s up to us to bring the togetherness which makes it uncomfortable for every opposition.

The key for us is not money and not quality. We have enough quality and with great togetherness and real spirit, real Terrier Spirit, we will be competitive - and this is our aim.

There’s been a lot of change at Chelsea. Is this a good time to play them; can you catch them cold?

I have no idea. I am not focused on Chelsea, what signings they have or change of manager. I think we know everything we have to know in terms of who is available, what formation they will choose. Then it’s all about us.

We don’t have to talk about their quality, it is all about us to show the passion and desire and spirit to be brave.

The roles are clear, who is the favourite and who is the underdog.

Is this something new for us? No. We are used to this and we take it, try our best and see what we can get out of this game.

I’m very happy with our pre-season, with no real injuries, and people were more of less able to take part in every second of training.

This was, for sure, one of the very best pre-seasons I ever had as a manager and a player.

No knocks, no illnesses, and it gives me a very good feeling that it was good and we got minutes into the players’ legs - they have done this fantastically.

Forget the performances, forget the results, they were able to get minutes in their legs for the next 10 months.

Chelsea is the first game of a very long season and we have to be on our best fitness wise.

We have used the first six weeks to prepare very well.

Is Christopher Schindler one of the club’s most significant signings?

I think this is a big statement from Christopher and the football club.

I think the whole of England is aware of his quality and performances during the promotion season and the last Premier League season.

Big credit to Dean and the board for making this happen and I am very happy that we have him as a player and a character. He is a really good person and a really good player.

I don’ think there are a lot of centre backs who performed better than him in the last Premier League season.

We are not in a position to compete financial wise with other Premier League clubs, this has shown in this transfer window again, but we had some ideas which convinced him.

He is very happy in this football club, he knows his status, he likes the club, the area and the people here and this is why we were very close to soring it right from the beginning.

Even though we just announced it, for a long time there were positive signs, because we both had the same ideas about extending the contract.

What is realistic for Huddersfield Town this season?

The problem in the Premier League is everything can happen. What is realistic, I don’t really know.

I can tell you what my aim is and I hope this doesn’t sound boring, but it’s exactly what we had since I arrived.

We will give ourselves no limit, we will try everything to achieve the best we can and, for sure, success will be a third consecutive season in the Premier League.

It doesn’t mean, automatically, this is realistic, but this is our aim. Nothing more.

We will not make the mistake of getting carried away because we are not in our second season. We have spent a little bit of money compared with other clubs and a lot of money for our club, but if we stay up again this will be a success.

We can always aim for more because we don’t like to give ourselves a limit. But I would judge staying up as a success.

What have you tried to do to make the squad better?

First of all we identified the areas which were most important to us.

We said we need bigger competition in goal, and this is why we signed Ben Hamer, and we thought we needed more pace and higher quality, if possible, in the offensive line - and this is why we signed our offensive players.

We thought we couldn’t again be competitive on experience, so this is why we went for talent and potential and for value in the future.

This is why we, more or less, signed players who are all around 21 or 22 and we also went for transfer-free signings, like Hamer and Erik Durm.

This was our idea going into the market, buying young potential. Players you can improve rather than high transfer-fee players.

Will you play differently? Will you be more expansive?

It is no secret that if everything goes to plan in the Premier League there are six teams which are in a different competition.

Against these six teams you sometimes have to, because of the quality of the opponent, get used to a different idea and set-up and mindset as well.

I think in the last season we showed we were able to produce both.

I think the most important thing is that you can get used to different styles, manage different tasks which are in front of you and always stay active.

It doesn’t matter if you are expansive, if you press high or you play in a deep block, you always have to be active in the game.

As long as you can stay active, it doesn’t matter how you defend or how high you press. Once you start to get passive you get a problem.

So who is in the running against Chelsea?

The only ones not available are Danny Williams and Erik Durm, who is catching up some further weeks and training sessions.

He is now in training with the group, more or less consistently, since Austria, but he will need some further weeks of team training.

We have to now see how Isaac (Mbenza) looks . He has had his first training but I am uncertain what I will do with him, because he will not know every name of the players. We will see what makes sense.

Everybody else looks fine and fit.

How do you view the Chelsea match?

It’s great to be back and it’s exciting, especially at home where our supporters will be crucial for us.

I ask all our supporters to immediately deliver for us and create the atmosphere which everyone spoke about last season.

This has to be back, and it has to be back immediately, 3pm against Chelsea, when everyone has to hear the crowd and feel the atmosphere our home supporters can create.

This was one of the keys why we were successful last season. And it has to be a key why we can again be successful this season.

I have no doubt our supporters will support their players with everything they have.

Are there any doubts your incoming players will disrupt the unity you have in the club?

No, this is why we chose them and did all our research.

During Austria and since we came back, I have a very good feeling this unique togetherness is at the highest point it can be.

Of course the season now counts and it influences the atmosphere and the chemistry in the dressing room, but the characters we now have together are exactly the characters we needed.

I am very confident we have exactly what we need to again be successful.

Every window influences the group and I have a very good feeling.

If my group is very strong in something, then this group is very strong in making new people warmly welcome very quickly.

There will not be a big language issue (with Isaac) because there are already some French speaking players.

Even if Isaac has to improve his English, this is what this football club is about, we are all together.

The atmosphere is something special in this football club, and hopefully this is a ground where they can grow and shine as quickly as possible.

Are you satisfied with the state of the pitch?

I’ve not seen it since our game against Olympique Lyon, so I can’t answer this question. Hopefully everything is fine.

So you haven’t banned Little Mix songs in your house?

I don’t think it was Little Mix’s mistake to be honest.

I don’t like to make it bigger than it was. It was three weeks ago. Now we have much more exciting things to discuss with the game in front of us. I said everything I wanted to say three weeks ago.

Is the task harder this season to stay up?

It is difficult, in general, to compare one season with another.

The three teams who went down last season, Stoke, West Brom and Swansea were all established Premier League clubs.

When you look at the teams who got promoted, these are proper British football clubs as well, and I think they have shown their strength in the transfer window as well

But it doesn’t mean anything with where people will finish.

In general, yes, money decides who has more quality but, as we all together know, it isn’t the only thing which decides where people finish in the table.

If this was the case, it is very easy to say who is in the top six, who wins the title and who gets relegated.

If money is the only thing that decides then it’s clear we will be the team who are in the bottom three. This was exactly the same last season and we were not in the bottom three, so it shows that money is not everything.

We again have to find our weapons, to find again our solutions, and we are aware of our circumstances and we take our role. We know where we are, we know where we come from and accept it. We will not make us smaller than we are and we will not make us bigger than we are because this makes no sense.

We will try to push as far as we can and we will not give ourselves any limits, and then we will see what we get out of this season. Nothing has changed for us.

It’s a new season. Everything starts with zero. We have a slightly different group to what we have done in the other transfer windows in the summer. It was quiet with seven or eight new signings whereas in the seasons before we had 12, 13, 14, I don’t know exactly the numbers.

The group in itself felt more established, because there were fewer changes. To keep your key players shows a strong transfer window, too, and this is why I was happy and satisfied with our transfer window.

Has Ben Hamer done enough to get in?

He. Yep. He trained very well. I am very happy with what I have seen from him.“We have a further training session, of course, but I can’t say he has surprised me because we signed him to be a real competitor.

But you never know how quick a player will settle in, into our style and into this football club, but he has done it very, very well.

In fact, he played very well in pre-season and I am very happy that we have him in our group.

Apart from this, he is a very good character as well and a very strong character in our dressing room.

Who will lead the team out?

Nothing has changed in terms of our three captains we had last season, with Tommy (Smith), Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) and Schindy (Christopher Schindler).

Then it depends on who is healthy and who is on the pitch, but this is the same as last season, nothing has changed.

We haven’t lost a player from this group, so I don’t have to change anything, and this is why we go with exactly the same three captains into the new season.

Has Christopher Schindler been your best signing?

For sure one of the best.

What we have done in terms of recruitment while I’ve been here, for a club of our size is very, very extra-ordinary and unique.

One of the reasons we are here nearly three years on is because he is exactly the person we needed at the time we signed him.

Apart from the fact he is a very good character and person, he is able to adapt to every level he is asked for. This is not possible for every football player.

You can play very, very well on one level but on the next you struggle. This is the nature of the game and of the human.

But some other players, like Schindy, are able to adapt to every level they are asked. This is very, very special and makes him one of the best signings I have made since I’ve been here.

Has he surprised you?

I thought when I first met him that I knew why he wasn’t able to perform on the level he was usually able to perform for 1860 Munich.

The reason was – and this was his club, where he joined when he was eight and he was captain at 21 – he felt a lot of pressure. He is the type of character who always has responsibility for everyone if he is captain.

Then he wasn’t able to focus on himself and his own performance.

This was why he wasn’t at the level and maybe why his club struggled a bit. He was playing Bundesliga 2 in the team which conceded most goals.

He was always okay, never outstanding and I thought to myself, I know why.

For him, I think it was perfect to leave this environment and to try to start his career totally new, as a more or less unknown, where he can be totally focused on himself and his performance.

So for me, personally, this is one of the reasons why he made this impressive career now in England , because he was able to focus.

He always likes to get better and he likes to win. This is the mentality he has and I always, for sure, hoped he could adapt to the next level. I never saw a reason why not, but you never know.