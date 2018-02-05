The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town will be without Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre for their FA Cup fourth round replay against Brimingham City tomorrow.

Both Terriers picked up ankle injuries in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, ruling them out of Town's Tuesday night cup clash at St Andrew's.

Schindler, 27, was seen in a protective boot after the match at Old Trafford, while Depoitre, 29, was given stitches in his foot at half time at the Theatre of Dreams.

Both will now miss tomorrow's match due to swelling in their ankles, but head coach David Wagner is hopeful both will be back in contention for Sunday's crucial Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth. In his pre-Birmingham press conference, Wagner said: "Both got a knock [against Manchester United] and both are not able to train today or tomorrow.

"Hopefully they are back in training by Wednesday.

"They both have swelling in their ankles which is why they cannot play."

One player who could play for Town in the second city is Australia international Aaron Mooy.

The midfielder has looked jaded in recent matches, but the head coach is confident the Terriers' midfield linchpin has been rejuvenated after being given a lighter workload in the past weeks.

He said: "I think he looks fresher in training.

"He had some games where he didn’t play it all and had some days off as well.

"It was important for him mentally to have some time off and now he looks fresher."

Another player coming back into fitness is centre back Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

The Slovenia Under 23 international damaged his ACL whilst on international duty last season and has not featured for Town since the 5-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City in March.

The 22-year-old is nearing the end of his recovery however, Wagner confirmed.

"If training goes to plan this week Stankovic will be involved in the next Under 23 game," said the boss.

That game comes at PPG Canalside against Sheffield Wednesday's Under 23s on Monday, February 12.