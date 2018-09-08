Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender and play-off final hero Christopher Schindler has reflected on some of his favourite moments as a Terrier.

The German centre back signed for Town for a then-record fee in the summer of 2016 and made an immediate impact in West Yorkshire, propelling Town to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs with his team mates.

Schindler netted the crucial fifth penalty to send the Terriers into the promised land at Wembley, before leading the side to top-flight survival with his performances last year.

The 28-year-old defender was named as Town's player of the season for his displays, but Schindler did not mention award when asked what his highlights as a Terrier were, showing how many incredible moments there have been in his time at the John Smith's Stadium.

Schindler told Town's matchday programme, The Terrier: "There's a lot of good memories!

"I think of the first games in the Championship when I came here from Germany because I didn't really know what was waiting for me.

"The first game in front of our crowd was special.

"Of course, the penalty shootout and play-off final; that's something I will never forget in my life.

"I don't think anyone will get to do that.

"Playing in the Premier League is so special, and the first game was so enjoyable as well against Crystal Palace and then beating Manchester United!

"So there's lots of great memories but it is just a pleasure to be here and it's a pleasure to be a part of this kind of fairy tale story that we are having.

"Nevertheless, we think we have to go on now to reach the next step."