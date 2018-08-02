Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Classy Dutch defender Terence Kongolo says he has “a good feeling” about this season for Huddersfield Town.

Signed from AS Monaco in a club record £17.5m deal, the 24-year-old former loanee says he rejected interest from lots of suitors to make his return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

He loved his loan spell last season – playing 15 times in league and cup as Town clinched survival – and believes he can do even better in blue and white stripes this season for supporters who made him feel at home.

“A lot of clubs wanted me, but they said after the World Cup and I didn’t want to wait – I had been with Huddersfield Town for five months,” said Kongolo, who is keen to win back his place in the Dutch national side (he has four caps and went to the World Cup in 2014).

“They gave me a good feeling, the fans and team and they wanted to sign me so I thought – let’s do it.

“For me, there might be extra pressure because of the fee, but it is normal and good for you.

“It means you can be a better player and improve, and the Premier League is a good competition, so I can only improve.”

Kongolo has thrived in West Yorkshire and has been a stand-out for boss David Wagner this pre-season.

“Staying in the Premier League was the high point for me last season, because a lot of people didn’t believe we could survive with our last three games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal,” he explained.

“But our team and fans believed it – and then after the results we showed anything is possible.

“I have a good feeling here.

“We have signed a lot of good players so I have a good feeling that we can get the points we need and that we will have a great season.”

A winner of the Dutch title and KNVB Cup with Feyenoord before signing for Monaco, Kongolo says he is still setting targets and high standards for himself.

“I want to learn more, and to get in the Dutch squad – and I want to win as many games as possible and be the best defender I can be,” he remarked.

“This season is going to be tough – last season I joined in January, which made it hard, but now I have been here for a full season I have to be stronger, quicker.

“If you have a full pre-season it will make you better for the season – it will make you fitter and I like the way it is working.

“I feel stronger and fitter.”